House GOP details potential legislation after Trump charges

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee said Republicans might consider legislation to “insulate” current and former presidents from state prosecutions, among other potential changes in the wake of state charges against Donald Trump in New York.

Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan laid out the legislative responses in a letter sent along with a subpoena for testimony from a former New York state prosecutor, Mark Pomerantz, who at one time led that office’s investigation into the former president’s finances.

The letter includes some of the first details about how Trump’s allies in the House will justify the use of congressional power to investigate Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s decision to charge Trump with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records tied to hush payments to two women prior to the 2016 election.

Jordan wrote that the committee may consider “potential legislative reforms that would, if enacted, insulate current and former Presidents from such politically motivated state and local prosecutions.”

That includes legislation that would bar the use of federal forfeiture funds to prosecute current or former presidents or a presidential candidate, or enhance reporting requirements for those funds, the letter states.