Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts in Manhattan court

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records connected to a hush money payment made to a porn star, as the former president’s appearance triggered a national spectacle outside a Manhattan courthouse.

The 76-year-old politician appeared for an hourlong arraignment on the state charges and sat at a table flanked by his defense lawyers, a historic moment captured by several photographers the judge allowed into the courtroom.

Prosecutors released for the first time the indictment and statement of facts that outlined payments made during the 2016 presidential election campaign to two women who alleged they had extramarital sexual encounters with him.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said at a press conference after the court hearing that the charges stem from a “catch and kill” scheme to stymie negative stories about Trump.

Bragg said Trump reimbursed attorney Michael Cohen for a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels and falsified business records to cover up the payment. That violated New York and federal election law, which led to the charges, he said.