Legal fight over abortion drug could quickly hit Supreme Court

The Justice Department and several Democrat-led states took steps Monday to preserve access to a commonly used medication abortion drug after dueling federal court rulings about its availability.

The moves come as experts expect fast-paced court action that could easily head to the Supreme Court as soon as this week on the Food and Drug Administration’s approval and regulations of mifepristone, which was first approved in 2000 to end pregnancies.

On Friday, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas suspended the FDA approval of mifepristone in an order that would stop the manufacture and distribution of the drug this Saturday.

Shortly after, a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington ruled that the agency should not alter the status quo related to the drug—but that ruling would only apply to the 17 states and Washington, D.C., involved in that lawsuit.

The FDA and Danco Laboratories, which is one of two companies that produce mifepristone for abortions domestically, on Monday appealed Kacsmaryk’s ruling and asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit to keep the current approval on mifepristone while the case goes through the courts.