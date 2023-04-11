Rep. Wexton discloses Parkinson’s disease diagnosis

Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va., announced Tuesday that she has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, an illness that affects the nervous system.

Wexton, 54, said the disease has primarily affected her speech, manner of walking and balance, and she plans to remain in Congress as she undergoes treatment.

“I’m not going to let Parkinson’s stop me from being me,” Wexton said in a Tuesday video announcing her diagnosis. “I am confident that as I work with my doctor to get the treatment I need, I can continue being a working mom and an active member of our community.”

Wexton, a member of the Appropriations Committee, made the announcement on World Parkinson’s Day. She said she is “feeling good and staying strong.”

Wexton said she speaks more quickly since her diagnosis, which she said has affected how she walks and keeps her balance. She said she hopes to remain in Congress “for many years to come” as she fights the disease, though it wasn’t immediately clear how much her treatment plan would keep her away from votes in the narrowly divided House.