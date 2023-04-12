Biden administration designates xylazine as emerging threat

The Biden administration is designating xylazine an emerging threat to humans as the animal drug becomes increasingly tied to drug overdose deaths.

This is the first time an administration has used this designation after a bipartisan 2018 opioid law granted the authority to the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy. ONDCP Director Rahul Gupta plans to inform Congress of the new designation Wednesday morning for fentanyl-adulterated xylazine.

Between 2020 and 2021, xylazine overdoses increased 1127 percent in the South, 700 percent in the West, 500 percent in the Midwest and 100 percent in the Northeast.

Xylazine was approved by the FDA in 1972 as a veterinary tranquilizer, but it is not approved for human use. The drug has increasingly been used illegally and in conjunction with other illicit drugs. Unlike fentanyl, the drug is not an opioid, meaning an opioid antagonist medication like naloxone would have no effect in counteracting a xylazine overdose.

Gupta said the administration plans to develop a whole-of-government plan to combat xylazine that will be published within 90 days. This would include prioritizing data and education, ramping up testing capacity, standardized testing for medical examiners and coroners, investing in related research and determining harm-reduction best practices.