Demand rises for US cybersecurity aid to allies, diplomat says

U.S. allies and partners are increasingly seeking Washington’s help in defending their own computer networks from foreign cyberattacks, Nathaniel Fick, the top U.S. diplomat on cyber and digital policy, said Wednesday.

“I’m not sure I have been any place in the world where there wasn’t demand for hunt-forward presence,” Fick, the ambassador-at-large heading the State Department’s Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy, told reporters at an event hosted by the Project for Media and National Security. “There’s more demand for the capability globally than we can right now meet.”

Hunt-forward presence refers to teams of cybersecurity experts from the Pentagon’s Cyber Command deployed outside the U.S. to defend both U.S. and host nation computer networks from cyberattacks.

The U.S. also is helping small, allied countries with financial assistance to cope with cyber threats, Fick said, referring to $25 million in aid to NATO-member Albania and similar assistance for Costa Rica. Both countries suffered cyberattacks in 2022.

The term “hunting” doesn't mean offensive cyber operations but defensive moves, said Fick, a former Marine Corps officer and tech entrepreneur who is the first person to lead the State Department's bureau on cyber policy. “Fundamentally, it’s cyber defense … it’s securing allied and partner networks,” he said, adding that it's also about helping allies build their own capacity.