Members of Congress weigh in on court fight over abortion drug

A Louisiana-based federal appeals court could decide as soon as Wednesday the availability of the nation’s most used medication abortion drug, as members of Congress from both parties weighed in on a lower court ruling that would stop the manufacture and distribution of the drug this Saturday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit has until the end of the week to decide whether to halt the ruling from Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas that would suspend the Food and Drug Administration’s 2000 approval of mifepristone.

The Biden administration asked for a ruling by Thursday so that it had time to ask the Supreme Court to intervene if needed, and the government filed its final brief in the emergency application Wednesday afternoon.

A group of 69 Republican members of Congress filed a brief at the 5th Circuit that defended Kacsmaryk’s decision, arguing that the FDA violated safeguards Congress placed on the drug approval process with mifepristone and ignored Congress’ decision to make mailing abortion drugs illegal.

“The FDA’s lawless actions ultimately endanger women and girls seeking chemical abortions,” the Republican lawmakers’ brief states.