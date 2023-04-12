Tim Scott moves toward 2024 White House run

Sen. Tim Scott took the next step toward becoming the first, and perhaps only, Republican senator to run for president in 2024.

The South Carolina senator on Wednesday announced that he was launching an exploratory committee in a video message recorded at Fort Sumter, with the release timed to coincide with the anniversary of the first shot of the Civil War. He made a direct attack at President Joe Biden, but in describing his modest family roots he also took a veiled swipe at the GOP’s billionaire frontrunner for the nomination, former President Donald Trump.

“The spoons in our apartment were plastic, not silver. But we had faith. We put in the work and we had an unwavering belief that we too could live the American dream. I know America is the land of opportunity, not a land of oppression. I know it because I’ve lived it,” Scott says in the video. “That’s why it pains my soul to see the Biden liberals attacking every rung of the ladder that helped me climb.”

Scott could be the only Senate Republican to toss his hat into the 2024 presidential race, with Trump taking a huge share of the potential primary vote at this stage. The potential that there will not be a large field of Republican senators vying for the nomination could mean that they can keep their Senate absences to a minimum — something that proved a challenge for Democrats in the 2020 presidential cycle, when several were seeking a chance to run against Trump.