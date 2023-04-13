Appeals court keeps abortion drug on the market, with some limits

A federal appeals court allowed the nation’s most-used medication abortion drug to remain on the market after Saturday, in a complicated ruling that would still put new limits on when and how mifepristone is available.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit late Wednesday put a hold on the most contentious part of a lower court ruling, which would have suspended the Food and Drug Administration’s 2000 approval of mifepristone.

[Members of Congress weigh in on court fight over abortion drug]

But the 5th Circuit order did not stop parts of the ruling about FDA revisions to that approval in 2016 and 2021, which means mifepristone would no longer be approved for abortion between seven and 10 weeks of pregnancy or for distribution by mail.

The overnight action lowered the temperature on a case with major implications nationwide for health care and abortion access, but still left room for the government or drugmaker to appeal to the Supreme Court to intervene before the ruling goes into effect Saturday.