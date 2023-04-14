Photos of the week ending April 14, 2023

Despite Congress still being in recess, there was plenty of activity this week in the Washington area. From the White House’s annual Easter Egg Roll on Monday to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking to a convocation at Liberty University in Virginia on Friday, CQ Roll Call was on hand to capture it all.

Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California and his son Hodge, 7 months, greet the Easter Bunny on the White House’s South Lawn during Monday’s Easter Egg Roll. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

An activist dressed up as World Bank president nominee Ajay Banga and other protesters pretend to clean up oil at 19th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest on Tuesday during the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund spring meetings. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Visitors take pictures in the Main Reading Room of the Library of Congress Thomas Jefferson Building on Tuesday as part of a program that opens it to the public. The room, which is usually reserved for researchers, will be open to guests a few hours a day, Tuesdays-Fridays. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks in the main hall of Union Station on Wednesday to kick off the “Jazz in Bloom” concerts, which are part of series of initiatives intended to bring more people to the downtown area. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)