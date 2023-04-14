US announces charges, sanctions in fight to stem fentanyl trafficking

U.S. officials announced actions Friday to combat fentanyl as the nation struggles to battle overdose deaths, including charges against members of a Mexican drug cartel that authorities say is behind the drug’s largest trafficking operation on the globe.

The federal indictments were unsealed Friday in three different federal courts and target the Sinaloa cartel, which authorities say is responsible for importing the drug into the United States. A federal prosecutor from New York called it “the most ambitious fentanyl prosecution in American history.”

The Treasury Department announced sanctions Friday against two Chinese companies and five individuals, which would freeze their U.S.-based assets and potentially levy consequences for their business partners.

These companies are involved in the development and sale of chemical precursors to Mexico, and the sanctioned individuals included the owner and sales representatives of a sanctioned company, among others, a senior administration official told reporters Friday. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the Biden administration.

And the State Department also announced 27 reward offers, ranging from up to $1 million to up to $10 million, for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of certain targets. These include increased rewards for two high-level leaders of the Sinaloa cartel, according to another senior administration official.