Republicans seek ban on members’ TikTok use

House and Senate Republicans are calling for an end to members’ use of the controversial TikTok video app for “official communications.”

Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Rep. Daniel Crenshaw of Texas lead a group of more than a dozen GOP members of the House and Senate agitating for a congressional rule change to ban members from using the app in an official capacity as members of Congress, though they could still use it for personal or campaign purposes.

“Some members of Congress who regularly use the app have minimized the security threat to our nation,” the lawmakers wrote Monday in a letter to leaders of the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration and the Committee on House Administration. “[But] there are several popular social media apps that are not at the same risk for the potential transfer of sensitive, private information to an adversarial foreign government.”

They also advocate for any appropriate measures “to mitigate the risks of this de-facto, spyware app,” the letter continues.

Congress, the White House, the U.S. military and more than half of U.S. states have already banned the app from official devices, citing security risks and the alleged mining of user data by ByteDance, the Beijing-based company that owns TikTok. Several other countries and the European Union have enacted similar bans of the app.