GOP blocks attempt to put Feinstein substitute on Judiciary

Senate Republicans objected Tuesday to Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer’s bid to temporarily replace California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein on the Judiciary Committee.

“Our colleague and friend has made her wish clear,” Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the floor, seeking consent for Feinstein to step down temporarily. “Today, I am acting not just as leader, but as Dianne’s friend in honoring her wishes until she returns to the Senate.”

Judiciary ranking member Lindsey Graham of South Carolina objected.

“This is about a handful of judges that you can't get the votes for, and I have been a pretty consistent vote in the Judiciary Committee in a bipartisan fashion. I understand that you won the election and we lost and I want to make sure we process judges fairly,” Graham said. He argued the reason for the proposed change in membership was for Democrats to confirm judicial nominees he thinks “should never be on the bench.”

Schumer told reporters earlier Tuesday that he wanted Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin, D-Md., to take Feinstein’s seat in her absence. Feinstein, 89, has not voted in the Senate since mid-February, and was hospitalized for treatment for shingles.