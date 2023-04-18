Protection sought for uranium-rich land near Grand Canyon

Amid growing lawmaker interest in establishing domestic supplies of rare earth minerals, a coalition of tribal leaders, backed by some members of Congress, is calling on President Joe Biden to extend permanent protections to over a million acres of land near the Grand Canyon that are home to large uranium ore deposits.

The Grand Canyon Tribal Coalition said that Biden should use his authority under the Antiquities Act to establish a new national monument totaling 1.1 million acres. The proposed Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument includes public lands of ancestral importance to a dozen tribes, and would include cultural and archaeological sites.

House Natural Resources ranking member Raúl M. Grijalva, D-Ariz., and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., have signed on to the effort. Groups such as the Grand Canyon Trust, Trout Unlimited and Earthjustice have also expressed their support.

"The creator gave us a gift and that gift is in the form of the Grand Canyon," Hopi Tribe Chairman Timothy Nuvangyaoma said. "That gift is not only to the tribal nations that have that intimate connection with it, but it's a gift to the state of Arizona, it's a gift to the United States, it's a gift to the entire world."

The coalition said it aims to build on the successful push by other tribes who asked for culturally significant land to receive protection under the law. On March 21, Biden designated two national monuments in Texas and Nevada totaling more than 510,000 acres.