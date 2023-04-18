Sen. Bob Menendez sets up legal defense fund, again

After spending more than $230,000 from his campaign account this year on lawyers and related consultants responding to what a spokesman called "an official inquiry," Sen. Bob Menendez is setting up a legal defense fund.

It's not the first time he's done so.

NBC News in New York City first reported on the defense fund. Citing unnamed sources, NBC News said the New Jersey Democrat who chairs the Foreign Relations Committee faces an investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office in New York tied to a Weehawken, N.J., meat company that won an exclusive contract with the government of Egypt.

Menendez's disclosure to the Federal Election Commission for the first three months of this year shows that while he raised $1.1 million and had $6.6 million in cash on hand, he paid two $175,000 sums to two law firms — Winston & Strawn of Chicago and Schertler & Oronato of Washington, D. C. He also spent another $56,000 for “digital consulting services” by Chicago-based Haystack ID LLC, which advertises its expertise to law firms facing complex litigation.

A Menendez spokesman said in a statement that the spending was in response “to an official inquiry” and allowed under campaign finance laws.