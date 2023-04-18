Supreme Court could soon rule on abortion drug

The Supreme Court could soon decide the availability of a commonly used abortion drug after an alliance of conservative medical groups filed a brief Tuesday asking it to let a court ruling restricting access to the drug go into effect.

Alliance Defending Freedom, a legal advocacy group representing the medical groups, submitted its brief Tuesday ahead of a noon court deadline, opening the door for the Supreme Court to weigh in on the abortion drug less than a year after the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision overturned the national right to an abortion.

Unless the Supreme Court rules by midnight Wednesday, an appeals court ruling restricting availability of the drug would go into effect.

The case centers on the Food and Drug Administration’s 2000 approval of mifepristone, which is used in a two-drug regimen with misoprostol for medication abortions and in miscarriage management. Since the drug’s original 2000 approval, the agency has expanded how far into pregnancy the drug can be used and how and where it can be dispensed to patients seeking abortions.

On Friday, the Supreme Court temporarily paused a court order from Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas that would have suspended the original 2000 approval of mifepristone.