Biden’s Ireland trip overshadowed by events — foreign and domestic

Last week on his extended visit to Ireland, President Joe Biden joked to his Irish counterpart, “I’m not going home. I’m staying here.” Avoiding the obvious partisan retort, I’ll just say he may have been on to something because he returned to what has been nothing but bad news.

Topping the list, a disastrous leak of highly sensitive intelligence documents by a low-level Massachusetts Air National Guard member, which has called into question the White House’s credibility on a range of foreign policy issues. More unsettling saber-rattling by an increasingly emboldened China over Taiwan’s independence has only added to worries that our national security posture is deteriorating.

Here at home, violent mobs of teens trashed Chicago’s famous Loop, just days after the Democratic National Committee had selected the Windy City for its 2024 presidential nominating convention.

Meanwhile, as Biden celebrated his Irish heritage, Senate Democrats found themselves at a standstill in moving forward some judicial appointments and key legislation with Sen. Dianne Feinstein out due to illness. And then there’s the looming debt ceiling stalemate, thanks to the president’s refusal to negotiate with Republicans over spending cuts they are demanding.

Welcome home, Mr. President.