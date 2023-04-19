Republicans flock to earmarking as new rules take effect

​Interest in bringing home federal funding earmarks in appropriations bills is growing among House Republicans under new restrictions the GOP majority instituted for the next fiscal year.

New earmark requesters include some high-profile Republicans who did not request earmarks while Democrats ruled the chamber in the 117th Congress, including House Freedom Caucus members Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Andy Harris of Maryland and Ben Cline of Virginia.

House Appropriations Chairwoman Kay Granger, R-Texas, is another GOP lawmaker who didn’t ask for earmarks in the last Congress but has now jumped in.

Fourteen House Republicans in all who did not previously request earmarks, and 33 of the 40 freshman House Republicans, are participating in the “community project funding” process, according to Granger spokesman Alex Attebery.

Granger and GOP leaders instituted new requirements for members’ projects to have a “federal nexus,” or purposes authorized in prior laws. They also barred earmarks for museums, memorials and “commemoratives,” or projects named for an individual or entity.