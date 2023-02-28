House GOP appropriators unveil tighter earmark rules

House Republican appropriators have banned earmarks from the Labor-HHS-Education, Financial Services and Defense bills and cut the cap on "community project funding" in half in new rules regulating the process on that side of the Capitol.

House Appropriations Chairwoman Kay Granger, R-Texas, announced the new rules Tuesday night. Earmark spending will be capped at 0.5 percent of total discretionary spending, and members will have to submit a written statement describing the “federal nexus” for their earmark requests.

The fiscal 2023 omnibus included $15.3 billion in earmarks, which accounted for around 0.9 percent of discretionary spending — a higher level than would be allowed under the House’s new regulations.

If House Republicans are able to follow through on their pledge to cut total fiscal 2024 appropriations back to levels enacted two years ago, earmarked funds would drop to about $7.4 billion, or less than half of what was appropriated this year.

Additionally, Republicans have banned memorials, museums and commemoratives — projects named for an individual or entity — from being eligible for earmarks.