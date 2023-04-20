Firefighter grants pass Senate after amendment agreement

The Senate passed a bipartisan bill Thursday to reauthorize federal grant programs for local fire departments after reaching agreement earlier this week to allow amendment votes.

The measure, passed 95-2, would reauthorize the two grant programs, Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grants and Assistance to Firefighters Grants, through fiscal 2030 but with flat funding.

The bill would also reauthorize the U.S. Fire Administration, which conducts research and provides public education and training, through the same time period. The measure would provide a $20 million increase for each of the next seven years that would bring the agency’s total budget authorization up to $95 million per year.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer called the bill a “much-needed lifeline” that will provide firefighters with funds for lifesaving equipment and personnel. The grants are especially helpful in smaller, more rural areas where localities rely on volunteer firefighters and don’t have enough funds to purchase equipment, the New York Democrat said in a floor speech.

Despite broad bipartisan support, the Senate spent nearly two weeks of floor time — with a break for the Easter-Passover recess — debating the legislation.