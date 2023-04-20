House passes bill barring transgender athletes from sports

House Republicans passed a bill Thursday that would bar transgender women and girls from playing on athletic teams that correspond with their gender identity, a key campaign promise that Democrats denounced as cruel and discriminatory.

The measure, which cleared the House on a party line vote of 219-203, is part of a larger campaign waged by conservatives around the nation to curtail transgender civil rights.

At least 21 states have adopted laws barring trans women and girls from participating in high school and college sports consistent with their gender identity. The American Civil Liberties Union says it is currently tracking 467 anti-LGBTQ measures, including proposals that ban drag shows, prevent trans youth from receiving gender-affirming health care and prevent trans students from changing their pronouns without parental permission.

"For thousands of years in human history, we have recognized as a species that there are women and there are men who are obviously biologically different," the measure's chief sponsor, Rep. Greg Steube, R.-Fla., said during floor debate Wednesday. "Yet over the last several years there has been a perversion in our culture by the enemy, and the left completely embraced the lie to erase the lines of gender and to convince you ... gender is fluid and can be whatever you want."

President Joe Biden is prepared to veto the measure, the White House said in a statement that condemned the bill for stigmatizing a vulnerable population of transgender youth. But it is unlikely to reach his desk: Democrats who control the Senate have shown little appetite for backing the House GOP's conservative education agenda.