Senate invites chief justice to testify on Supreme Court ethics

Senate Judiciary Chair Richard J. Durbin took the exceedingly rare step Thursday of inviting Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. to testify about Supreme Court ethics rules at a hearing set for next month.

In a letter, Durbin said Roberts, or any other justice the chief justice selects, can appear before the panel on May 2 about “the ethical rules that govern the Justices of the Supreme Court and potential reforms to those rules.”

“The time has come for a new public conversation on ways to restore confidence in the Court’s ethical standards. I invite you to join it,” the Illinois Democrat wrote.

The move comes after recent reports that Justice Clarence Thomas did not disclose luxury trips or a real estate transaction with billionaire GOP donor Harlan Crow, which unleashed a firestorm of criticism from Democratic lawmakers and urges from advocacy groups for the Senate to act. Thomas issued his own response to the report on trips.

Durbin previously had said the committee would hold a hearing “regarding the need to restore confidence in the Supreme Court’s ethical standards.” And he and other Senate Democrats wrote a letter to Roberts that urged the chief justice to address the reports about Thomas.