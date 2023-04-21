Lobbying reports show K Street is off to a strong start in 2023

The 10 biggest spenders on federal lobbying increased their combined outlays to $79.2 million during the first three months of this year as trade groups and industries dealt with divided government and the implementation of sweeping laws enacted last year, new disclosures show.

General Motors, for example, made an appearance among the top 10 spenders, with outlays of $5.1 million to influence issues that include new electric vehicle credits as well as autonomous vehicles and fuel economy standards.

With several crucial pieces of “must-do” legislation looming, lobbyists say they expect vigorous efforts to influence the legislative and executive branches will continue.

“Whether it’s divided government or single-party government, I think you have to be prepared to engage with Congress and with the administration in power,” said Nadeam Elshami, co-chair of government relations at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck.

Brownstein had a record-breaking year in 2022, and its first-quarter filings show it continued to do well. The firm reported $15.8 million in revenue from January through March, up from $15.4 million in the same period in 2022. Brownstein recently expanded its team and is focused on artificial intelligence, health care, energy and implementation of the 2022 law to fund domestic production of semiconductors and other technology initiatives, among other issues.