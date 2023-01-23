US Chamber of Commerce dips to second place in K Street spending

The 10 biggest spenders on lobbying shelled out $326.6 million in 2022 to influence the Democrat-controlled Congress and executive branch, a more than 17 percent increase from the year before. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce fell to second place, behind the National Association of Realtors.

Now, with divided control on Capitol Hill this year, lobbying groups and corporations say they expect continued interest in the machinations of Congress and the administration but with a different focus. Instead of working to shape mega bills, such as last year’s all-Democratic climate and health care law, K Street interests are preparing for more defensive posturing as House Republicans look for federal spending cuts and launch congressional probes.

Lobbyists also say they are keeping an eye out for possible peril as lawmakers set the stage for brinkmanship over the debt limit increase and fights over federal spending. But there also may be hints of bipartisanship on some matters, such as in the farm bill, an annual defense authorization and items in the technology sector, including in cryptocurrency.

“The divided government creates a lot of need for political intelligence,” said Stewart Verdery, CEO of Monument Advocacy, whose clients include some of the top 10 spenders, such as Amazon and Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, the drug industry lobby.

Amid wrangling over the debt limit, appropriations and other big-picture issues, “leadership intelligence is going to be at a premium,” added Verdery, whose firm said it grew its lobbying revenue by more than 30 percent last year over 2021.