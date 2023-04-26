House GOP leaders forge ahead with debt limit vote

Republican lawmakers expect the House to vote on their debt limit and spending cut bill Wednesday after last-minute changes moved several undecided members into the “yes” column.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters after a Wednesday morning conference meeting with his members that a vote on final passage would occur later that day, although he declined to confirm whether he had enough votes to pass it.

“I don’t want to take all your anticipation away,” McCarthy said.

Some Republicans heading into or leaving the conference meeting said they remained undecided on the bill, including Florida’s Matt Gaetz, South Carolina’s Nancy Mace and New York’s George Santos.

Mace said she’s told leadership she’s still “leaning no” because the $4.8 trillion the bill is estimated to save is not enough to balance the budget.