House Homeland Security panel debates another GOP border bill

The top Democrat on the Homeland Security Committee tore into Republican-led border security legislation that he called “profoundly immoral,” previewing a partisan clash at a Wednesday markup over the key Republican issue.

Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi said in his opening remarks at the markup that the proposed bill “would sow chaos at the border by essentially shutting down the asylum process.”

Thompson took issue particularly with provisions in the Republican-led bill that would strip government funding from nonprofits that provide certain humanitarian assistance to migrants.

Chairman Mark E. Green of Tennessee proposed the 68-page bill that aims to beef up security technology at the border, a key focus of the House Republican majority amid high levels of migration.

Last week, the Judiciary Committee after an all-day markup advanced counterpart legislation that would restrict asylum access at the border and ramp up penalties for immigration violations.