In wake of Pentagon leak, ‘antiquated’ staff clearance system looks hard to change

Despite calls from some lawmakers, staff and policy advocates for more access, the decades-old system that restricts top security clearances for congressional staff isn't likely to change in the wake of the recent high-profile leak of sensitive Pentagon documents.

Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-Calif., said she was shocked to learn of the “antiquated” system and “red tape” surrounding clearances when she came to Congress in 2021.

The current system prohibits most House office staff from obtaining a high level of clearance, designated by the labels “top secret” and “sensitive compartmented information,” or TS/SCI, that lawmakers like Jacobs say is needed to effectively legislate.

“Each Member of Congress has an entire legislative team supporting them behind the scenes, helping to do research, take meetings with outside groups and experts, and dig into policy,” Jacobs said in an emailed statement. “But when our staff can’t access TS/SCI, especially related to national security, election security, and cyber threats, it hinders our ability to legislate, conduct oversight, and do our jobs to uphold the public interest.”

Since the late 1970s, congressional leaders, in agreement with executive branch officials, limited the number of TS/SCI clearances issued to congressional staffers. One aide in each Senate office is eligible for such clearance, but only some House committee staff and designated staffers in the offices of the speaker and minority leader have access in the House.