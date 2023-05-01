As EPA readies climate rule, Obama and Trump eras linger

The Biden administration will propose a rule this month to cut greenhouse gas emissions from power plants, a central plank to meet its climate targets, and if enacted, a first in U.S. history.

The proposal is expected to include provisions to require the installation of emissions-trapping equipment known broadly as "carbon capture" technology on utilities' smokestacks.

A regulation that matches the description of the EPA rule is pending at the White House's budget office after being discharged from the agency in March, according to federal meeting logs. One more meeting on the regulation, set for Tuesday with the National Mining Association, is scheduled, an online dashboard shows.

An EPA spokeswoman, Khanya Brann, said last week the agency would propose its rule in May.

The federal government has never adopted regulations to specifically limit greenhouse gas pollution from power plants that generate electricity, the country's second-largest source of carbon emissions, following the transportation sector.