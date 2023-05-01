New debt limit forecast crashes into Capitol Hill

President Joe Biden invited the "big four" congressional leaders to a meeting at the White House next week after the federal government's debt managers warned Congress on Monday that lawmakers may have even less time than they thought to raise the statutory borrowing cap.

The government may be unable to pay its bills by early June if Congress doesn’t raise the statutory debt limit before then, Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said Monday. In a letter to Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Yellen urged lawmakers to lift or suspend the debt ceiling “as soon as possible” to avoid causing “severe hardship” to families and businesses.

“After reviewing recent federal tax receipts, our best estimate is that we will be unable to continue to satisfy all of the government’s obligations by early June, and potentially as early as June 1, if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt limit before that time,” Yellen wrote.

The shortened timeframe means the White House and congressional leaders have just a few weeks to come up with a solution to a thus-far intractable problem: Democrats have refused to entertain anything but a "clean" debt limit increase, while Republicans say spending restraints or other policy concessions also need to be attached.

The new Treasury forecast moves up the timetable somewhat from what Yellen described in January when her department first invoked "extraordinary measures" to stay within the $31.4 trillion debt limit.