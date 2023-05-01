Supreme Court asked to halt Illinois assault weapons ban

Corrected 5:20 p.m. | An Illinois gun store owner and several gun rights groups asked the Supreme Court on Monday to pause the state’s bans on assault weapons and large capacity magazines while a challenge to the law plays out in the courts.

The emergency application comes after lower courts in the case declined to halt implementation of the Illinois measures, and as a Supreme Court ruling from last year has been used in dozens of cases seeking to challenge state and federal gun restrictions. In a separate case, a different federal judge in Illinois last week temporarily put the law on hold.

Gun store owner Robert Bevis argued in the high court filing that there “cannot be the slightest question” that Illinois’ restrictions violate the Second Amendment right to possess firearms.

The request cites last year’s Supreme Court decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, where the court struck down New York’s law about who can carry a concealed weapon. The case also marked a change in the court’s approach to the Second Amendment, emphasizing that laws restricting gun possession had to be based on historical examples.

Bevis wrote that lower courts, including the judge in the case, have not gotten the “message” the high court intended from Bruen.