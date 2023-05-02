Bill aims to end forced arbitration for racial discrimination claims

Democratic lawmakers outlined legislation Tuesday that would ban forced arbitration for workers with claims they faced racial discrimination on the job.

High-profile sexual misconduct revealed by the #MeToo movement brought a focus to the practice of mandatory arbitration, and Congress passed a law last year to allow employees with sexual harassment claims to take their cases to court rather than pursue them in the confidential process.

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Rep. Colin Allred of Texas introduced legislation that would do the same for racial discrimination claims. Booker said the practice of mandatory arbitration is contrary to the fundamental American ideal of fairness.

“And we know that these arbitration agreements just aren’t fair, they aren’t just,” Booker said at a press event. “There is a clear power imbalance when your prospective employer tells you, ‘You have to agree to arbitration.’ And if you need that job, do you really have a choice?”

Critics of forced arbitration say the process prevents workers from seeking justice and is used by big businesses to conceal egregious behavior and avoid accountability.