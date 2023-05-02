House GOP tries panel collaboration on crypto; Democrats leery

As House Republicans embark on a new cross-committee approach to solve jurisdictional overlap that has hampered cryptocurrency bills, a partisan divide may be the next hurdle that legislation addressing the sector needs to clear.

House Financial Services Chairman Patrick T. McHenry, R-N.C., and Agriculture Chairman Glenn "GT" Thompson, R-Pa., said their panels would work together on cryptocurrency legislation in what would be the most substantial cross-committee collaboration on the issue to date.

Both committees claim jurisdiction over digital assets, and each oversees one of the two regulators vying for control of the sector.

"Two committees working hand in hand on a joint legislative product like this is unprecedented, and I believe it vastly increases our chances of getting it right," said Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., chairman of the Financial Services Subcommittee on Digital Assets, Financial Technology and Inclusion.

Cryptocurrency is in some ways a reflection of the technology sector generally. Lawmakers have given it plenty of attention in recent years but can't agree on legislation to address risks. Members of both parties celebrate the innovation but also fret over companies that can appear indifferent to the risks and harm they cause. And both technology and cryptocurrency companies have deep pockets.