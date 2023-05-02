Pentagon OKs request to send troops to border

The Defense Department is sending 1,500 troops to the U.S. southern border in the coming days to help address an expected spike in migration as a pandemic-era border policy expires on May 11.

The troops would not conduct any law enforcement operations, but instead would assist Customs and Border Protection officers with administrative tasks, freeing up CBP officers to handle the migration influx.

In a statement Tuesday, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III had approved a formal request from the Department of Homeland Security for 1,500 additional personnel.

DHS has predicted that border agents could see upward of 10,000 border crossings daily once the so-called Title 42 border policy expires. The policy, which will expire with the COVID-19 public health emergency, has for more than three years allowed border agents to turn back migrants who cross the U.S.-Mexico border without considering their asylum claims.

Though the Defense Department’s involvement on the southern border is not new, the use of active-duty troops is notable. Former President Donald Trump also sent active-duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border in 2018, weeks before the midterm elections, in response to a caravan of migrants heading to the border.