Senate Agriculture leaders differ on shifting funds to farm bill

The chairwoman and ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Committee disagree over tapping billions of dollars from a health, tax and climate law to expand baseline funding for the upcoming farm bill.

Ranking member John Boozman, R-Ark., has floated the idea of rescinding money allocated for the Agriculture Department in a 2022 law to give farm bill writers more funding for programs to help farmers and ranchers cope with higher production costs and high interest rates fueled by inflation. Supply chain problems also continue to cause uncertainty, Boozman said.

Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., has warned against moving the money, especially funds provided to help oversubscribed farm bill conservation programs meet demand and to expand the use of conservation practices focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The money is meant to augment farm bill spending but not be part of the farm policy law, she said.

“It is incredibly important that we not take those dollars. When we talk about the IRA, we’re talking about money for farmers and rural communities in the conservation space,” Stabenow said, referring to the title of the 2022 law, the Inflation Reduction Act. “It is incredibly important that we not take those dollars that have been specifically given for conservation and forestry.”

Boozman and Stabenow made their comments in separate appearances last week at the North American Agricultural Journalists annual meeting, where each said they believe they can deliver a bipartisan multiyear farm bill. The goal is to deliver a replacement by Sept. 30 when the current farm bill expires.