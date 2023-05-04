DSCC Vice Chair Tina Smith has high hopes, even for the race in Texas

“For me, despair isn’t really an option,” Sen. Tina Smith said.

Sitting in her sun-filled office for a recent interview, the Minnesota Democrat was a study in hope and realism. The former Planned Parenthood executive told CQ Roll Call that she couldn’t be despondent over the sudden rollback of abortion rights.

But the new vice chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee could have also been referring to how she’s responding to predictions of a likely GOP takeover of the Senate. “Everybody looks at this from the topline and says, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s really going to be hard, you’ve got so many seats to defend,’” she said.

But moving to Minnesota after growing up mostly in the warm parts of the country, as Smith did, takes some innate optimism — an internal flame for sunnier days ahead amid the cold, harsh realities of winter. Or, as Smith put it, “You have good years and bad years, good days and bad days, but you keep on fighting.”

This interview has been edited and condensed.