Trone launches bid to succeed Cardin in Senate in Maryland

Rep. David Trone said Thursday he will run for Senate, entering what is expected to be a competitive contest for the Democratic nomination to succeed Maryland Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin, who announced his retirement earlier this week.

“Marylanders need real solutions now, because we face major challenges — and the clock is ticking,” Trone said in a statement announcing his candidacy. “That’s why I’m running for U.S. Senate: to work with Marylanders, to take on these challenges, and to take the bold steps necessary to make real change. Because this is not about me — it’s about the issues that are facing our state.”

In a video announcing his run, Trone focused on addressing drug abuse, mental health and criminal justice, which are issues he has focused on since he was first elected in 2018.

His work on drug addiction issues is personal. His nephew, Ian, died of an overdose from fentanyl at age 24 after spending time between halfway houses, in the criminal justice system and in other treatments. Trone and his wife, June, had assumed responsibility for Ian’s care before his death.

Now in his third term, Trone first ran for the House in 2016, but lost a primary in the 8th District to Rep. Jamie Raksin, who went on to win the seat. Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, is considered another potential candidate for the Senate race. Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olzewski Jr. could also get into the race. Will Jawando, a member of the Montgomery County council, announced a run Tuesday.