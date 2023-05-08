Biden administration threatens veto on GOP border security bill

The White House announced President Joe Biden would veto a Republican-led border security package if it passed Congress, ahead of a planned House vote this week on the sprawling legislation to restart border wall construction and restrict asylum access.

The House Republican majority has made border security a top priority, and debate on the bill will likely highlight political divides that have driven decades of congressional inaction on the issue.

In an official policy statement Monday, the Biden administration said that the border bill “would cut off nearly all access to humanitarian protections in ways that are inconsistent with our Nation’s values and international obligations.”

It would also make border processing “less efficient” and strip away the government’s authority to allow some migrants into the country legally, the administration said. That authority, known as parole, has provided the basis for programs protecting Afghan evacuees and Ukrainians who fled Russia’s invasion.

“Because this bill does very little to actually increase border security while doing a great deal to trample on the Nation’s core values and international obligations, it should be rejected,” the statement says.