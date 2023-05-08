Nonprofits, lawmakers worry end of Title 42 will strain resources

Marisa Limón Garza, executive director at an immigrant legal services nonprofit in El Paso, Texas, said resources at her organizations are already strained even before an expected increase in migration when pandemic-era border controls end this week.

After the border directive known as Title 42 ends, organizations like hers will face the daunting task of educating migrants about procedures and pathways that have not been in place for years, and some that are brand new.

“We have a limited number of attorneys and accredited representatives,” Limón Garza, of the Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center, said. “We are limited in what we can provide, and so that’s just really difficult in the face of so much change.”

Border nonprofits and local communities have started to prepare for the fallout from the May 11 end of the Title 42 policy, which has allowed border agents to turn back migrants without considering their claims for protection since March 2020.

But many of these organizations face significant resource constraints, from shelter space to availability of pro bono lawyers to assist migrants with their immigration cases. The strain has sparked debate on Capitol Hill about how best to manage a potential spike in migration at the border in the coming months — and how federal funds might help.