House goes virtual: Yoon address showcases chamber’s new VR capability

Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave the American public a never-before-seen perspective of the House late last week: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s joint address shown in virtual reality.

It marked the first use of a VR camera in congressional history and offered an “unprecedented view” of the chamber, McCarthy said in a statement. The camera was placed in the middle aisle during the April 27 address, defaulting to a forward-facing view of a member sitting several rows back. But the footage on YouTube offers a 360-degree, interactive experience, allowing viewers to peer around as members sitting in the vicinity of the camera check their phones, take pictures and whisper to their neighbors during the address.

McCarthy and House Republicans ended proxy voting and reopened the Capitol for tours since taking back the House in the 118th Congress. Now, they see the addition of virtual reality as another step in opening Congress to the American people.

VR is meant to supplement, not replace, current coverage. The broadcast from C-SPAN, the nonprofit that televises the goings-on of both the House and Senate, for example, featured a clearer view of Yoon, interspersed with wide-framed shots of the chamber and pans to individual members.

But VR, at the very least, could “provide Americans with a new, expanded look inside the chamber," a Republican House aide said in response to questions about the new camera.