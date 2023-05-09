Debt standoff is fodder for ads targeting vulnerable House members

The blame game for the debt limit standoff is driving an escalating ad war targeting vulnerable House members.

Groups tied to both parties announced new efforts Tuesday, ahead of a meeting between President Joe Biden, Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders at the White House.

A non-profit group affiliated with House Democrats launched a $1 million digital, research and messaging campaign that admonishes Republicans for pressing for sharp cuts to government programs and risking default.

“Americans don’t negotiate with hostage takers, and they must make their voices loud and clear to Speaker McCarthy — defaulting on America is not an option,” Abby Curran Horrell, executive director of House Majority Forward, said in a statement. Cuts sought in a bill including a debt limit increase the House passed would "slash veterans benefits, defund law enforcement, drive costs up, and cut Medicaid for 21 million Americans," she said.

Also on Tuesday, House Republicans’ campaign arm launched a digital ad campaign that says Democrats' "reckless spending" has brought the country to the brink of default. The ads from the National Republican Congressional Committee target 35 vulnerable Democratic incumbents.