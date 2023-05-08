Most vulnerable House list runs through New York, California

CQ Roll Call’s ranking will likely shift over the next 18 months, reflecting just how tumultuous the 2024 election cycle promises to be. At least three seats held by Democrats in North Carolina are likely to be in play after the Republican-controlled legislature redraws the district map after winning court permission to do so. Ohio Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur could face a similar fate. Colorado’s 3rd District, where Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert beat Democrat Adam Frisch by 546 votes in 2022, is also worth watching to see if Boebert is better prepared to take on Frisch in a rematch. And if Republicans figure out how to unify in a state that uses ranked-choice voting for the top four vote getters, Alaska’s at-large representative, Democrat Mary Peltola, could also be at risk.

Because the list only includes vulnerable incumbents, it doesn’t take into account competitive races that could determine the majority in the House, such as California’s 47th District seat, currently held by Rep. Katie Porter, or Michigan’s 7th District, which is represented by Rep. Elissa Slotkin. Porter and Slotkin, both Democrats, are running for Senate.

Santos takes the top spot because of his unique vulnerability in both a Republican primary and a general election. Before he was sworn in, several reports found that he had lied about his personal history, including his schooling and work history. He’s under investigation by the House Ethics Committee and, reportedly, by federal and state prosecutors. Santos already has a GOP primary challenger and a Democratic challenger, while top Republicans on Long Island have called for him to resign and top Republicans on Capitol Hill have not said whether they’ll support his reelection. His first-quarter fundraising report showed he raised just $5,333.

The fundamentals of D’Esposito’s district make this a tough seat for Republicans to defend. A former police detective and Hempstead town councilmember, D’Esposito will likely continue to focus on crime, a top issue in the state last year, and will draw on support from police groups. He had $590,000 on hand at the end of the first quarter, but at that time no Democrats had reported raising any money with the FEC. Patricia Maher, who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in the 2nd District in 2014, filed to run last month. Former Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen, whom D’Esposito beat last year, could make another run.

In 2022, Duarte barely squeaked past Democrat Adam Gray, winning by less than 600 votes in what was the GOP’s closest margin of victory in a district that backed Biden in 2020. Duarte, a nursery owner and farmer from California’s Central Valley, has focused on agriculture and water issues in Congress. But Democrats say his support for Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s conservative agenda is out of step with the politics of the district, which became more Democratic after redistricting. No Democrat has formally entered the race, but Gray, a former state assembly member, is reportedly considering a rematch. Duarte raised almost $600,000 in the first quarter of 2023.