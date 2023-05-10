House panel moves to block Biden student loan forgiveness plan

Republicans on a key House committee Wednesday took another step to block President Joe Biden's student debt forgiveness program.

During a markup of the joint resolution of disapproval, GOP lawmakers on the Committee on Education and the Workforce argued that the Department of Education's student loan relief plan would add billions to the federal debt while doing nothing to address the rising cost of college. They also argued that Biden's plan is inherently unfair because it only benefits those who attended college.

"President Biden is forcing the very people Democrats claim to care about — low-income families, disadvantaged populations and blue collar workers who never stepped foot on a college campus — to pay someone else's tuition bill," said Rep. Virginia Foxx, the North Carolina Republican who chairs the committee.

Biden announced the student loan debt relief program in August, fulfilling a campaign promise and winning applause from progressives, some of whom had sought a far higher debt relief threshold. The plan would provide $10,000 in student loan forgiveness to borrowers earning up to $125,000 annually, with $20,000 in relief for Pell Grant recipients.

The administration also has repeatedly postponed repayment of student loan debt, continuing a pandemic-era policy first enacted by President Donald Trump. Those payments are scheduled to resume 60 days after June 30.