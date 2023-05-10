NDAA on hold while Congress grapples with debt limit

The House is postponing consideration of the fiscal 2024 defense authorization bill while Congress works to resolve an impasse over the debt ceiling, lawmakers said Wednesday.

House Armed Services Chairman Mike D. Rogers, R-Ala., abruptly announced Tuesday evening that the markup of the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, had been postponed indefinitely. The committee’s seven subcommittees had planned to mark up their sections of the bill Thursday and Friday, with the full committee markup planned for May 23.

But that schedule coincided with ongoing leadership negotiations ahead of a June 1 deadline to lift the debt ceiling. Those negotiations remain stalled, with Democrats demanding a clean increase while Republicans want steep spending cuts.

“For now, we're going to wait and see how that process plays out before starting the NDAA,” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., said on Wednesday. “But we've already been doing work on what those policies would look like on a National Defense Authorization Act.”

House Republicans argue that the delay won’t affect the overall consideration of the bill, which has been enacted annually for the past 62 years. But the postponement will likely push back Republicans’ plan to bring the bill to the floor in early June.