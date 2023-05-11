DOJ urges Supreme Court not to decide case on federal elections

The Justice Department and most of the parties in a dispute about North Carolina congressional maps urged the Supreme Court on Thursday not to decide the case, arguing that a ruling from the state's high court means there is no longer a reason for the justices to weigh in.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in December in the case, which could have far-reaching implications for state courts’ ability to weigh in on federal election rules. But last month, the North Carolina Supreme Court reversed a related case.

The Justice Department, in a brief filed Thursday, said that state court action means the U.S. Supreme Court should find the case “moot,” or out of its jurisdiction.

“The North Carolina Supreme Court’s April 28 decision means that the federal Elections Clause question on which this Court granted review no longer has any live significance in this case,” the Justice Department brief states.

The briefs from DOJ and other parties could precede the U.S. Supreme Court effectively dropping the case. The Supreme Court has twice asked for additional briefing in the case since it was argued in December, rare for any case at the court.