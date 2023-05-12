Debt crisis: Biden should seek a 14th Amendment legal ruling. Trump just showed why

President Joe Biden is getting a crash course in the proverbial buck stopping on his actual desk.

Voters are expressing deep concerns about his overall job performance, his handling of the economy and the 80-year-old’s “mental sharpness.” Polls show his once-indicted predecessor, with more state and federal charges possible, paradoxically is the 2024 general election front-runner. And Biden is just 21 days (as of Friday) away from being the first U.S. president to oversee the country defaulting on its debts.

Biden in the coming weeks must choose between several options to possibly avoid plummeting off the dreaded fiscal cliff. Not a single option guarantees the country doesn’t default on or around June 1. None would ensure a smooth path toward an outcome. And none is without great economic, constitutional and political risk for a president who just announced a reelection bid.

Biden formally entered talks with GOP leaders this week in the wake of a dismal Washington Post-ABC News poll that put his approval rating at an all-time low of 36 percent, although Biden has struggled to keep his approval rating north of 40 percent, a bumpy roller coaster-like ride.

When one is president, the adventures just never stop.