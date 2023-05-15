Homeland Security reports fewer encounters at US-Mexico border

Border agents have reported a significant decrease in the number of contacts with migrants crossing the southwest border in the days following the end of pandemic-era border restrictions, a Department of Homeland Security official said Monday.

Blas Nuñez-Neto, assistant secretary for border and immigration policy at DHS, told reporters that an average of fewer than 5,000 migrants had been encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border each of the last three days since the so-called Title 42 border policy was lifted.

That’s less than half of the number of migrants encountered at the border in the three days leading up to the end of the policy, when an average of more than 10,000 border crossings were logged each day, Nuñez-Neto said.

But he also cautioned the data was too preliminary to draw firm conclusions about the impact of the end of the policy.

“It is still early though, and we are mindful that smugglers will continue to look for ways to take advantage of the change in border policies,” Nuñez-Neto said.