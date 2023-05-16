House Republican deficit plan seen as shift in thinking on China

Federal spending on scientific research and development could face steep reductions under the House Republican plan to cut government funding to fiscal 2022 levels in exchange for lifting the debt ceiling — a move that advocates say could jeopardize competitiveness vis-a-vis China.

Such a scenario also suggests a shift in Washington’s thinking about China. Instead of simultaneously trying to boost U.S. capabilities domestically and restraining China’s capabilities internationally, Congress would be opting to focus just on restraining Beijing.

“I think the emerging consensus in the Republican Party is going to be fighting it on one front, which is to restrain Chinese capabilities,” said Robert Atkinson, president of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, a think tank. “That's a lot cheaper.”

He said export controls and technology transfer restrictions will be used to accomplish that goal.

“I think that even if there's a compromise where the Republicans get something and the Biden administration gets something, for the next five to 10 years I think we're going to see real limits on science and R&D funding in general in the U.S.,” Atkinson said.