Party leaders optimistic as debt limit negotiators get to work

Negotiators tapped by President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy to hash out a debt limit compromise were racing against the clock Wednesday to get some principles down on paper that could be written into legislative text in time for votes as early as next week.

Both the president and his chief GOP counterpart on Capitol Hill said they thought a deal was possible. Biden is scheduled to return Sunday from his trip to Japan for the G-7 summit, telling reporters at the White House on Wednesday he’d be back for “final negotiations” and that he’d hold a press conference upon his return.

“I’m confident that we will get the agreement on the budget, that America will not default,” Biden said. “Every leader in the room understands the consequences if we fail to pay our bills.”

Steve Ricchetti, counselor to the president, and Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young are negotiating on the president’s behalf, while Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., and McCarthy aides are representing the speaker.

