Debt limit talks pared down to proxies for Biden, McCarthy

President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday tapped proxies to negotiate directly over how to increase the debt limit with time running short before the government runs too low on funds.

McCarthy and other top congressional leaders met with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House amid a debt limit standoff between the two parties.

McCarthy and his Senate GOP counterpart, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had complained about having too many negotiators in the room, stressing that only the speaker and president would be able to cut a deal in the end.

“The structure of how we negotiate has improved,” McCarthy said of the decision to streamline talks after a week of staff meetings that saw little progress. “So it now gives you a better opportunity even though we only have a few days to get it done.”

McCarthy said Republicans and Democrats are still far apart on the issues, after weeks of calls from the GOP to pair spending cuts with a debt limit increase and from Democrats to pass a “clean” debt limit bill without negotiating over the statutory borrowing limit. But McCarthy added it’s possible to get a deal by the end of this week.