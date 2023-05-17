Supreme Court declines to block Illinois gun restrictions

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to block an Illinois ban on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines as a challenge to the new law moves through the courts.

In a one-sentence order, the justices declined a request from an Illinois gun store owner and a gun rights group to block the state law they contend violates the Second Amendment right to possess firearms. The court did not provide an explanation for the decision.

A judge in a separate challenge had ordered the law stopped, but a federal appeals court reversed that decision earlier this month.

State lawmakers passed the law following a mass shooting during a 4th of July parade in a Chicago suburb last year.

Gun store owner Robert Bevis and the National Association for Gun Rights, in a filing urging the justices to step in, had argued that there “cannot be the slightest question” that Illinois’ restrictions violate the Second Amendment. They pointed to a 2022 ruling in which justices struck down New York’s law about who can carry a concealed weapon.